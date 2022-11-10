Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'

By Mark Humphery-Jenner, Associate Professor of Finance, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
With less than 14% of shares, Meta’s chairman and chief executive controls the majority of votes because of the tech company’s dual-class share structure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Government throws everything at securing workplace reforms before Christmas but Pocock keeps it guessing
~ Why Putin’s retreat from Kherson could be his most humiliating defeat yet
~ Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
~ Ukraine: Russia’s unlawful transfer of civilians a war crime and likely a crime against humanity – new report
~ Killer Robots: Negotiate Treaty in New Forum
~ It’s the big issue of COP27 climate summit: poor nations face a $1 trillion ‘loss and damage’ bill, but rich nations won’t pay up
~ First Nations women are 69 times more likely to have a head injury after being assaulted. We show how hard it is to get help
~ Medibank hackers are now releasing stolen data on the dark web. If you're affected, here's what you need to know
~ Australia is investigating whether ex-defence personnel provided military training to China. Would it matter if they did?
~ The unfairness of the climate crisis — Listen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter