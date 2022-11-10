Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia’s unlawful transfer of civilians a war crime and likely a crime against humanity – new report

By Amnesty International
Russian forces tortured and deported civilians from Ukraine Children separated from families after forcible transfer Older people, people with disabilities, and children struggle to leave Russia Russian authorities forcibly transferred and deported civilians from occupied areas of Ukraine in what amounted to war crimes and likely crimes against humanity, Amnesty International said in a new […] The post Ukraine: Russia’s unlawful transfer of civilians a war crime and likely a crime against humanity – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
