Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: why is there an inquest into Kumanjayi Walker's death when there was already a trial?

By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people, and mentions of racial discrimination and racist language against First Nations people.

This week marks three years since Kumanjayi Walker was shot and killed by Northern Territory police constable Zachary Rolfe.

Rolfe was initially charged with murder, and later the alternative charges of manslaughter and violent act causing death were added. The trial did not come to a conclusion until March 11 2022, when a jury (with no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Phubbing': snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realise
~ In first nationwide election since Roe was overturned, voters opt to protect abortion access
~ 'Red wave' fails to materialise as Democrats perform above expectations in tight midterm race
~ People are leaving Twitter for Mastodon, but are they ready for democratic social media?
~ Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
~ Morning or evening type? Choice of hours is the next big thing in workplace flexibility
~ For richer, for poorer: how married CEOs are less prone to risky investing and insider trading
~ We're putting gender at the heart of the Fair Work Act, but there's still no compassionate leave for abortions
~ Our buildings are driving us closer to 'climate hell' – how do we get back on course to net zero?
~ 'Phubbing': how snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter