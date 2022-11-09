Tolerance.ca
For richer, for poorer: how married CEOs are less prone to risky investing and insider trading

By Prasad Hegde, Lecturer in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Nhut (Nick) H. Nguyen, Professor of Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Rui (Mary) Ma, Lecturer in Finance, La Trobe University
Shushu Liao, Assistant Professor of Finance, Kühne Logistics University
They say marriage teaches patience and understanding, but might it also be good for business ethics?

Apparently, yes. As our recent study found, a chief executive’s home life can be a good indicator of whether or not they’ll engage in opportunistic insider trading. Married CEOs seem to take fewer risks with their investment decisions and are less likely to bend the rules than their unmarried counterparts.

Insider trading can be legal or illegal, depending on whether the trades are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
