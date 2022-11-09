We're putting gender at the heart of the Fair Work Act, but there's still no compassionate leave for abortions
By Sydney Colussi, University of Sydney
Elizabeth Hill, Associate Professor Political Economy and Deputy Director, The Gender Equality in Working Life Research Initiative, University of Sydney
Marian Baird, Professor of Employment Relations, University of Sydney
This year’s landmark decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the constitutional right to abortion established by the Roe versus Wade judgement in 1973 leaves Australian women better off than those in the United States.
Abortion has been decriminalised in every Australian state and territory, and following amendments to the Fair Work Act last year,…
