Our buildings are driving us closer to 'climate hell' – how do we get back on course to net zero?
By Anna Hurlimann, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Georgia Warren-Myers, Associate Professor in Property, The University of Melbourne
Judy Bush, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Constructing and running buildings accounts for roughly a third of global energy use and emissions. So it’s alarming that a report to COP27 shows the sector is veering off course for net zero by 2050.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 9, 2022