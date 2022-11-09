Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Phubbing': how snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realise

By Yeslam Al-Saggaf, Associate Professor, Charles Sturt University
Share this article
Phubbing or ‘phone snubbing’ is when prioritise your phone over the people in your company – and it sucks. Here’s how to stop it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Red wave' fails to materialise as Democrats perform above expectations in tight midterm race
~ People are leaving Twitter for Mastodon, but are they ready for democratic social media?
~ Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
~ Morning or evening type? Choice of hours is the next big thing in workplace flexibility
~ For richer, for poorer: how married CEOs are less prone to risky investing and insider trading
~ We're putting gender at the heart of the Fair Work Act, but there's still no compassionate leave for abortions
~ Our buildings are driving us closer to 'climate hell' – how do we get back on course to net zero?
~ Why do I remember embarrassing things I've said or done in the past and feel ashamed all over again?
~ Ross Garnaut thinks Australia can become a low-carbon superpower; Clive Hamilton is not convinced
~ Tensions and war undermine climate cooperation – but there's a silver lining
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter