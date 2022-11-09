Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A staycation anyone? This Kenyan hospital defied the law to advertise a vacation with social media influencers

By Njeri Wangari
Share this article
The use of celebrities, influencers, and other high-profile individuals to advertise or subtly recommend some hospitals is not in line with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Practitioners and Health Facilities) Advertising Rules of 2016.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Red wave' fails to materialise as Democrats perform above expectations in tight midterm race
~ People are leaving Twitter for Mastodon, but are they ready for democratic social media?
~ Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
~ Morning or evening type? Choice of hours is the next big thing in workplace flexibility
~ For richer, for poorer: how married CEOs are less prone to risky investing and insider trading
~ We're putting gender at the heart of the Fair Work Act, but there's still no compassionate leave for abortions
~ Our buildings are driving us closer to 'climate hell' – how do we get back on course to net zero?
~ 'Phubbing': how snubbing your loved ones for your phone can do more damage than you realise
~ Why do I remember embarrassing things I've said or done in the past and feel ashamed all over again?
~ Ross Garnaut thinks Australia can become a low-carbon superpower; Clive Hamilton is not convinced
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter