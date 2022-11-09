Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Entrepreneurs know that failure is sometimes necessary – here's what we can learn from them

By Christian Harrison, Reader in Leadership, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
Failure isn’t pleasant but it is inevitable. And often, it is a stepping stone on the way to success. This is especially true in entrepreneurship. Given the considerable degree of uncertainty and ambiguity associated with starting and running a business, failure is a common phenomenon.