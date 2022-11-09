Environmental justice has the White House's attention, building on 40 years of struggle – but California suggests new funding won't immediately solve deeply entrenched problems
By Tracy Perkins, Assistant Professor, School of Social Transformation, Arizona State University
Poor communities of color have spent decades battling US industrial and agricultural pollution. A new EPA office is designed to support their struggle, but history suggests reason for caution.
