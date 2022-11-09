Tolerance.ca
Dung beetle mothers protect their offspring from a warming world by digging deeper

By Kimberly S. Sheldon, Associate Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Tennessee
If the TV series “Dirty Jobs” covered animals as well as humans, it would probably start with dung beetles. These hardworking critters are among the insect world’s most important recyclers. They eat and bury manure from many other species, recycling nutrients and improving soil as they go.

Dung beetles are found on every continent except Antarctica, in forests, grasslands,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
