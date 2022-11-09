Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia's once-vibrant democracy is on its deathbed: but it can be saved

By José Ignacio Hernández G., Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Kennedy School
Share this article
One of the lessons the 21st century is bringing home is that the winners of elections can gradually kill democracies. Healthy democracies have institutional checks and balances which act as a restraint on elected governments. The key institutions include parliament and independent judicial systems.

But when power gradually concentrates in the executive, it disturbs this delicate balance. There is a growing trend of autocrats using the rules – constitutional formalities – to cover…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Le coup d'état au Burkina Faso met en évidence les liens entre djihadisme et prises de pouvoir militaires en Afrique de l'Ouest
~ COVID, flu, RSV – how this triple threat of respiratory viruses could collide this winter
~ Why magical thinking is so widespread – a look at the psychological roots of common superstitions
~ Why Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal is priceless -- and unforgettable
~ Environmental justice has the White House's attention, building on 40 years of struggle – but California suggests new funding won't immediately solve deeply entrenched problems
~ Business management doesn't always have to be about capitalism – this course shows how it can also be a calling
~ Dung beetle mothers protect their offspring from a warming world by digging deeper
~ Climate change: West Africa's oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
~ Crime is lower when cities are greener: evidence from South Africa supports the link
~ Digital activism: study shows the internet has helped women in urban Ghana and Nigeria raise their voices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter