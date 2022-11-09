Tolerance.ca
US midterms still too close to call, but Democrats fare much better than expected

By Jared Mondschein, Senior Research Fellow, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
The ‘“red wave” of Republican wins that many predicted has not materialised. Counting continues, but Democrats may hold the Senate while Republicans are favoured for a slim majority in the House.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
