Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democrats perform better than expected in US midterms, but both Senate and House remain in doubt

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
While the final make-up of the next Congress remains uncertain, the predicted “red wave” of Republican wins has not materialised.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US midterms still too close to call, but Democrats fare much better than expected
~ US midterms: 42 new voting laws since 2021 risk undermining confidence in American democracy
~ How maths can help the BBC with impartial reporting
~ Strikes: why soaring CEO pay could help explain UK’s recent industrial action
~ Kenya violence: 5 key drivers of the decades-long conflict in the north and what to do about them
~ Myanmar fighting star dominates and prays for the junta regime to fall
~ India: UN member states must demand accountability for India’s human rights record in upcoming UPR
~ WhatsApp postpones Brazil launch of new Communities feature until after elections
~ Why do we feel bad when our beliefs don't match our actions? Blame 'cognitive dissonance'
~ Robbie Arnott's eco-fiction uses myth and metaphor to depict a wounded world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter