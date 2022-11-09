Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options

By John D Blakey, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor - Curtin Medical School, Curtin University
Share this article
Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes.

Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasonsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Robbie Arnott's eco-fiction uses myth and metaphor to depict a wounded world
~ Floods can be a disaster for humans – but for nature, it's boom time
~ After decades putting the brakes on global action, does Australia deserve to host UN climate talks with Pacific nations?
~ This new ‘risky' playground is a work of art – and a place for kids to escape their mollycoddling parents
~ Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
~ Just 25% of businesses are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
~ Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
~ To clean up Hockey Canada, financial transparency is a must
~ New research shows ancestral Māori adapted quickly in the face of rapid climate change
~ Margy Vary to join The Conversation as its Chief Marketing Officer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter