Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner

By Thessalia Merivaki, Assistant Professor of American Politics, Mississippi State University
Bertrall Ross, Justice Thurgood Marshall Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Jeffrey Lazarus, Professor American Politics, Political Science, Georgia State University
Mara Suttmann-Lea, Assistant Professor of Government, Connecticut College
Some election results will take days or longer to materialize – but on election night, a panel of scholars offer initial takeaways on mail-in voting, how to win an election and voter suppression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
