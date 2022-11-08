To clean up Hockey Canada, financial transparency is a must
By Marc Pilon, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Faculty of Management, Laurentian University
Andrew Webb, Associate Professor, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
Francois Brouard, Full Professor Accounting and Taxation / Professeur titulaire comptabilité et fiscalité, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
Transparency in financial disclosure is a crucial part of ethical, responsible governance. Unless Hockey Canada prioritizes financial transparency, any attempts at reform will fall short.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022