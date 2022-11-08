What's it like being a young person with long COVID? You might feel like a failure (but you're not)
By Ana Leite, Associate Professor in Social and Organisational Psychology, Durham University
Damien Ridge, Professor of Health Studies, University of Westminster
Nisreen Alwan, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Southampton
Long COVID can rob young people of an active life and cast future plans into doubt. But social support can help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022