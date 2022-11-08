Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk's 'Twitter Blue' gives verification for a fee – this could make Twitter even less safe for women

By Susan Watson, Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Social Policy, School for Business and Society, University of York
The elusive “blue tick” on Twitter, once granted to high-profile users like politicians, celebrities and journalists to verify their identity, is now available for purchase. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has launched Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription service for US$7.99 (£7) that will give users blue tick status and, eventually, perks including fewer advertisements.

Musk claims that this change gives “power to the people”. But my ongoing research with…The Conversation


© The Conversation
