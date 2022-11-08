Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: many people have had two doses but not their boosters – here's why that might be

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimise the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third.

Vaccine uptake is lower in men compared with women, and while more than 90% of people over the age of 70 have had at least three doses, uptake in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
