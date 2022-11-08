Tolerance.ca
The Ugandan Youth Activists Urging Action at COP27

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fridays for Future Uganda activists Hilda Flavia Nakabuye and Patience Nabukalu protest the construction of a new pipeline, the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in April 2022 in Kampala, Uganda. © 2022 Fridays for Future Uganda This week, world leaders are meeting in Egypt for COP27, the global climate summit. Joining them will be Ugandan youth activists who have decided to make their voices heard. Hilda Flavia Nakabuye and Patience Nabukalu, two young, outspoken women from Friday’s for Future, a global, youth-led climate action group, will be travelling to Egypt…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
