Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chagos Islands: Include Long-Expelled Residents in Negotiations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rosemond Sameenaden joins other Chagos islanders outside the High Court, London, where they are fighting the UK government for the reinstatement of their homeland. © 2019 Fiona Hanson/PA Wire (Nairobi) – Upcoming negotiations between the UK and Mauritius on the future of the Chagos Islands should center on the rights of all the Chagossian people, Human Rights Watch said today. Consultation and participation of the Chagossian people, who have been severely harmed by the forceful eviction from their homeland by UK authorities about 50 years ago, is crucial to these negotiations,…


© Human Rights Watch -
