Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc

By Lisa Vanhala, Professor of Political Science, UCL
Share this article
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.

Loss and damage is the term used by the UN to describe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change: carbon offsetting isn't working – here's how to fix it
~ 1962's Sino-Indian border war lasted four weeks – internment of India's Chinese community lasted years
~ Why it's wrong to blame online learning for causing mental health issues during COVID-19
~ Jacob Hoggard's celebrity did not protect him from the consequences of sexual assault
~ The challenge for 'chauffeur mums': navigating a city that wasn't planned for women
~ Hidden women of history: Kate Cocks, the pioneering policewoman who fought crime and ran a home for babies – but was no saint
~ Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones
~ 'He was in fear of his life': bullying can be a major factor in deciding to homeschool
~ Can juries still deliver justice in high-profile cases in the age of social media?
~ Is the global decline in democracy linked to social media? We combed through the evidence to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter