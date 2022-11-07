Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones
By Bronwyn Graham, Associate Professor of Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Sophie H Li, Senior Clinical Research Manager and Clinical Psychologist, UNSW Sydney
Phobias are when fears become excessive and interrupt daily life. A new review shows one longer session of exposure is just as effective and more time-efficient than multiple shorter sessions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 7, 2022