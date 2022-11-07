Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: $3.1 billion plan to achieve early warning systems for all by 2027

With climate-related disasters displacing more people than conflict, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday unveiled the details of his plan to ensure everyone on the planet is protected by early warning systems within the next five years. ]]>


© United Nations -
