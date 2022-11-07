Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Delegation Makes Historic Visit to International Criminal Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © 2021 AP Photo/Peter Dejong A bipartisan United States congressional delegation recently visited The Hague, home to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The trip was unprecedented given the complicated and sometimes hostile history of the United States toward the ICC. The trip could help pave the way for a better US relationship with the court in the future. This was just the latest development suggesting US lawmakers might begin to tentatively accept a court many had vigorously opposed,…


© Human Rights Watch -
