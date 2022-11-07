Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ye and Adidas break up: Why brand marriages sometimes go bad

By Pankhuri Malhotra, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Oklahoma
Brand partnerships between seemingly disparate companies or organizations are all around us.

Clothing retailer H&M partnered with animal rights group PETA in 2021 to launch a vegan fashion collection. FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, and automaker Hyundai agreed in 2022 to run a global campaign that uses soccer to promote sustainability. Meditation app Headspace…The Conversation


