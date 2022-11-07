Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Germany Finally Dealing With Its Abusive Colonial History?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Cameroon Minister of External Relations, H.E. Mbella Mbella, and Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Katja Keul, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, October 2022.  © 2022 MINREX Ministère des Relations Extérieures du Cameroun A top German official gave a strong speech on the need for Germany to reckon with its abusive colonial past in Cameroon, a German colony between 1884 and 1919, and other former German colonies. Katja Keul, minister of state at the German Federal Foreign Office, stated that “In Germany, we either played down or ignored the colonial period…


© Human Rights Watch -
