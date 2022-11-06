Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health
By Charlotte Ganderton, Physiotherapy lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Adam Semciw, Associate Professor in Allied Health, La Trobe University
Matthew King, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer, and Physiotherapist, La Trobe University
Forget about how your bum muscles look; what about what they do? In fact, having big, strong glutes is crucial to good overall musculoskeletal health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 6, 2022