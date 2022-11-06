Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Arrests, Curbs on Protests As COP27 Nears

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2021.  © 2021 Yves Herman/Pool via AP (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have arrested dozens of people for calling for protests and restricted the right to protest in the days leading up to the COP27 climate summit, threatening its success, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have added security measures in Sharm El-Sheikh, the resort town where the conference will be held, including mandating the installation…


© Human Rights Watch -
