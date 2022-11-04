Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Share this article
Facebook may not be the original social media platform but it has stood the test of time – until recently. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its value plummet by around $80 billion (£69 billion) in just one day at the end of October, after its third-quarter profits halved amid the global slowdown. Meta is now valued at around…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facial recognition: why we shouldn't ban the police from using it altogether
~ Persons affected by leprosy excluded from conversations around disability: rights expert
~ Safety and security of Yemeni civilians at risk unless truce is extended, says human rights chief
~ Sweden: Step up efforts to fight systemic racism, urge UN experts
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
~ We measured vaccine confidence pre-pandemic and in 2022 – it's declined considerably
~ COP27: five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
~ What's at stake this Election Day – 7 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter