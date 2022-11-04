Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying

By Vinaya Manchaiah, Professor of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery , University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Cory Portnuff, Assistant Clinical Professor of Audiology, Clinical Audiologist, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s ruling in August 2022, nonprescription over-the-counter hearing aids went on sale at pharmacies, supermarkets and consumer electronic stores on Oct. 17, 2022. These devices are intended only for people with perceived mild to moderate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
