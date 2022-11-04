Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: Accounts of climate crisis victims underscore urgency of action

By Amnesty International
Share this article
With the latest reports stating that the world is hurtling toward global warming levels of at least 2.5°C, a new briefing by Amnesty International illustrates the devastation that the climate crisis is already causing. Ahead of COP27, the organization is urging all state parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to update their […] The post COP27: Accounts of climate crisis victims underscore urgency of action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN refugee chief urges stronger action to end ‘legal limbo’ of statelessness
~ Qatar: Infantino must tackle human rights issues if world is to ‘focus on the football’
~ Mormon church's celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity
~ Catholic conflicts on marriage continue, even decades after Vatican II
~ Imran Khan shot: How attack will affect protest campaign led by Pakistan's ousted leader
~ Inoculate yourself against election misinformation campaigns – 3 essential reads
~ Generous aid to Ukraine is diverting resources away from other refugee crises around the world
~ Automatic voter reregistration can substantially boost turnout
~ Yes, it's the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are some of the caveats consumers should consider
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter