Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shooting of Imran Khan takes Pakistan into dangerous political waters

By Samina Yasmeen, Director of Centre for Muslim States and Societies, The University of Western Australia
The shooting in the leg of the former prime minister has seen his supporters take to the streets and the crisis in Pakistani politics deepen.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
