Human Rights Observatory

How Tutankhamun became a popular spirit at seances in the 1920s

By Eleanor Dobson, Associate Professor in Nineteenth-Century Literature, University of Birmingham
It has been 100 years since the discovery of the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, the boy king who ruled in the 14th century BC. Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in November 1922 by a team of predominantly Egyptian excavators led by the British archaeologist Howard Carter.

Carter’s published account has dominated public understanding of this historic find. His three-volume publication The Tomb of Tut-Ankh-Amen is responsible for immortalising his purported…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
