Human Rights Observatory

Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined

By Duncan Sayer, Professor in Archaeology, University of Central Lancashire
People didn’t live in insulated communities when the Roman empire fell. Villagers buried people who migrated from far away as one of their own.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
