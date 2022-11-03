Olive ridley sea turtles are constantly on the move, so protective zones should follow them
By Pamela T. Plotkin, Associate Research Professor and Director, Texas Sea Grant, Texas A&M University
Joseph Bernardo, Research Associate Professor of Biology, Texas A&M University
Many of the ocean’s most charismatic animals spend their lives swimming, flying or gliding thousands of miles, from the coasts to the high seas. Arctic terns, humpback whales and sea turtles are examples. Scientists have spent many years documenting and studying these magnificent journeys.
Chronicling where these species go is just the beginning. The next steps are understanding when and how far each animal travels and what triggers it to roam.
We are a marine biologist and an
- Thursday, November 3rd 2022