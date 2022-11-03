Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Labour Minister’s dismissal of compensation campaign ‘hugely disappointing’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Qatar’s Minister of Labour has called Amnesty International’s campaign to compensate migrant workers for the abuses they suffered “a publicity stunt”, Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, said:   “It is hugely disappointing to hear calls for greater compensation be dismissed. The vast majority of migrant workers who have now returned home […] The post Qatar: Labour Minister’s dismissal of compensation campaign ‘hugely disappointing’ appeared first on Amnesty International.…


© Amnesty International -
