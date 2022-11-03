Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Robodebt scheme failed tests of lawfulness, impartiality, integrity and trust

By Adam Graycar, Professor of Public Policy, University of Adelaide
Adam Masters, Lecturer, Australian National University
The Robodebt royal commission is currently hearing evidence of tremendous hardship inflicted on people by a government that appeared to have little concern for the people its actions affected.

The bureaucratic process was malign, and it harmed and stigmatised welfare recipients.

Despite questions about the scheme’s legality, the program recovered about $750 million from around 380,000 people by a process…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
