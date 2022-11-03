The Robodebt scheme failed tests of lawfulness, impartiality, integrity and trust
By Adam Graycar, Professor of Public Policy, University of Adelaide
Adam Masters, Lecturer, Australian National University
The Robodebt royal commission is currently hearing evidence of tremendous hardship inflicted on people by a government that appeared to have little concern for the people its actions affected.
The bureaucratic process was malign, and it harmed and stigmatised welfare recipients.
Despite questions about the scheme’s legality, the program recovered about $750 million from around 380,000 people by a process…
