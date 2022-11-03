Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Thousands of Detained Protesters and Activists in Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranians protesting in Tehran, Iran, on October 1, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have escalated their assault against widespread dissent and protests through dubious national security charges against detained activists and grossly unfair trials, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 31, 2022, the head of Tehran Province’s judiciary said that it had issued around 1,000 indictments against those arrested related to protests. On October 29, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Intelligence…


© Human Rights Watch -
