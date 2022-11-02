Tolerance.ca
In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals

By Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann, Professor in Law and Co-Convener National Security Hub (University of Canberra) and Research Fellow (adjunct) - The Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University- NATO Fellow Asia-Pacific, University of Canberra
Mohiuddin Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Cyber Security, Edith Cowan University
Millions of Australians have had their privacy breached in recent cyber attacks against Optus, Medibank and other companies.

Cybercriminals stole sensitive health and financial data that can be used for ransom, blackmail or fraud.

© The Conversation
