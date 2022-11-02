Tolerance.ca
3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Our planet is undeniably in crisis and desperately needs COP27 to succeed. Without concrete action, we are condemning today’s children to a harsher future.The Conversation


© The Conversation
