Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: ICC Defendant Found Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © 2021 AP Photo/Peter Dejong (Nairobi) – A Kenyan lawyer awaiting a verdict in a witness tampering case before the International Criminal Court (ICC) was found dead in his home in Nairobi on September 26, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The Kenyan authorities, with the assistance of the ICC, as appropriate, should promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate his death. Paul Gicheru, the defendant, had been awaiting a verdict in his trial on witness tampering charges connected to…


© Human Rights Watch -
