Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Qatar Opposing a Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers?

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Parents of Ram Kishun Sahani, a Nepali migrant worker who died in Qatar.  © 2022 Private Qatar’s Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri rejected creating a remedy fund for harmed migrant workers today. His response ignores growing criticism of Qatar’s labor rights record and support for the migrant workers who faced abuses creating the World Cup infrastructure. Instead, Al Marri cited Qatar’s recent labor reforms and questioned the feasibility of the remedy fund. While Qatar has made notable reforms, research by Human Rights Watch has found that they came late, were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals
~ From Centaurus to XBB: your handy guide to the latest COVID subvariants (and why some are more worrying than others)
~ More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
~ Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We might not get away with it in Egypt
~ 3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
~ COP27: what to expect
~ Lockdowns had a huge impact in the mental health of the elderly
~ Mars: could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?
~ The fox in the chicken coop: how the far right is playing the European Parliament
~ Palestinian authorities must investigate torture allegations of hunger-striking prisoners and ensure their fair trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter