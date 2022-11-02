Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Conviction for Atrocities in Liberia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A courtroom sketch showing Kunti Kamara addressing the Paris Criminal Court during his trial, October 2022.  © 2022 Civitas Maxima / JP Kalonji The conviction of a former Liberian rebel commander for wartime atrocities in Liberia by a French court is a milestone in delivering justice for victims, and for France’s efforts to hold those responsible for grave crimes to account, Amnesty International France, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and Human Rights Watch said today. The Paris Criminal Court delivered its judgment for complicity in crimes against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
