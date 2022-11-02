Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Divisive Rhetoric in UK Emboldens Extremists, Endangers Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The gate near the migrant processing center in Dover, England, October 31, 2022. © 2022 Kin Cheung/AP Photo An arson attack against a migrant processing center in Dover, South-East England, on Sunday is being investigated by counterterrorism police, who have described the motive as “probably driven by some form of hate-filled grievance.” Given the gravity of the situation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s remarks in the aftermath have caused widespread alarm and condemnation. Speaking in the House of Commons, Braverman described asylum seekers as “an invasion on our…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals
~ From Centaurus to XBB: your handy guide to the latest COVID subvariants (and why some are more worrying than others)
~ More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
~ Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We might not get away with it in Egypt
~ 3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
~ COP27: what to expect
~ Lockdowns had a huge impact in the mental health of the elderly
~ Mars: could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?
~ The fox in the chicken coop: how the far right is playing the European Parliament
~ Palestinian authorities must investigate torture allegations of hunger-striking prisoners and ensure their fair trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter