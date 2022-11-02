Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burglars steal more gold when the price is high – new research

By Arnaud Chevalier, Professor of Economics, Royal Holloway University of London
Nils Braakmann, Professor of Economics, Newcastle University
Tanya Wilson, Lecturer in Economics, University of Glasgow
Are criminals rational? In his groundbreaking work of 1968, Gary Becker argued that they are. The American economist, who would go on to win the Nobel prize in economics in 1992, theorised that individuals engage in crime only if the returns are greater than the returns from engaging in legal activities, after you factor in the risk of being caught.

This has been largely supported by empirical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
