Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child sexual abuse review: listening to children and young people is crucial

By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
The seven-year review into how state and private institutions in the UK failed to protect children has highlighted the central importance of making sure young people and children are listened to.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
