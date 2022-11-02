Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia Tramples Gender Parity Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

By Human Rights Watch
A Tunisian woman holds up a placard that reads in Arabic: "We are full citizens, not a decoration for sponsorships," during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia on October 7, 2022. © 2022 Chedly Ben Ibrahim/AP Photo A new electoral law introduced by Tunisian President Kais Saied on September 15 eliminated the principle of gender parity in elected assemblies, and could, in turn, result in Tunisia's parliament being led almost exclusively by men. The country's next parliamentary elections are set to take place on December 17. The new law strips gender parity provisions from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
