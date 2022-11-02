Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambican Journalist Feared Forcibly Disappeared in Cabo Delgado

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Arlindo Chissale, pictured on the right, in a photo uploaded to Facebook on October 19, 2022. © 2022 Arlindo Chisalle Another journalist has gone missing in Mozambique’s embattled northern province of Cabo Delgado after police took him into custody on October 29 while he was working in the mining town of Balama. Arlindo Chissale is a freelancer and editor of Pinnacle News, an online publication that has covered the ongoing violence in northern Mozambique. Chissale has been held incommunicado and without access to lawyers since being detained on Saturday, a family member…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
